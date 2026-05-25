Rangers held hitless by Astros in combined no-hitter

The Brief The Texas Rangers were held hitless by the Houston Astros on Monday in a 9-0 loss. Texas mustered five walks, including three in the first inning, but did not muster a hit against four Astros pitchers. It's the first time since 2021 the Rangers have been held hitless.



The Rangers' woeful offense hit a new low on Memorial Day, getting no-hit by three Astros pitchers at home.

Rangers no-hit by Astros

ARLINGTON, TX - MAY 25: Zach Dezenzo #9 of the Houston Astros slides safely into home in the fifth inning during the game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Monday, May 25, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Expand

By the numbers:

In a 9-0 defeat on Memorial Day, the Rangers mustered as many hits as they did runs: zero.

Texas recorded five walks against three Houston pitchers, and loaded the bases in the first inning against Astros starter Tatsuya Imai.

The team's offense squandered that opportunity and any other minor threat on the night despite only striking out three times.

Rangers starter Kumar Rocker allowed four runs in five innings pitched.

The loss drops the Rangers to 24-29 on the season, and improves the Astros to a 23-31 record.

ARLINGTON, TX - MAY 25: Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run in the forth inning during the game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Monday, May 25, 2026 in Ar Expand

The other side:

Despite coming into the evening with an earned run average of over six runs, Imai was able to navigate around four walks to shut the Rangers' offense down for six innings.

Steven Okert and Alimber Santa sealed the deal with three hitless innings of their own.

Five Astros drove in runs for Houston, led by three from first baseman Christian Walker.

ARLINGTON, TX - MAY 25: Alejandro Osuna #19 of the Texas Rangers rounds a field ball during the game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Monday, May 25, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/MLB Photos via Expand

Dig deeper:

The hitless performance is a new low for the Rangers' offense in 2026.

Texas is coming off a road trip where they won just three out of nine games against teams with some of the worst records in baseball.

The Los Angeles Angels, who had the worst record in baseball going into last weekend, swept the Rangers out of Anaheim.

The backstory:

It's the first time since 2021 the Rangers were the victim of a no-hitter. In May 2021,New York Yankees starter Corey Kluber pitched a no-hitter against his former team in a 2-0 Rangers loss.

That was the second no-hitter against the Rangers that season. San Diego Padres starter Joe Musgrove held Texas hitless in a 3-0 win at Globe Life Field on Apr. 9.