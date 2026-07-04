Rangers' Jacob Latz named to MLB All-Star Team

The Brief Texas Rangers reliever Jacob Latz has been named to this year's MLB All-Star Team, the league announced Sunday evening. Latz is in the midst of a breakout 2026 season, with a 1.71 ERA and 18 saves at the time of this article's publishing. It's the first time Latz has made the All-Star roster. He's the only Ranger named to this year's All-Star Team.



This year's MLB All-Star roster features a first-time Texas Ranger.

Jacob Latz named MLB All-Star

What we know:

Rangers reliever Jacob Latz was named to the American League's All-Star Team on Sunday night.

It's the first All-Star selection for Latz.

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker revealed the news to Latz after the team's July 4th game against the Detroit Tigers.

By the numbers:

Latz is in the midst of a breakout campaign.

He's recorded 18 saves out of the Rangers' bullpen after recording just one save in his previous three seasons.

Latz currently sports a 1.71 ERA in 33 appearances. He's pitched 42 innings and recorded 43 strikeouts to 9 walks.

What's next:

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game will be played at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, July 14, at 7 p.m. CT.