Rangers' Jacob Latz named to MLB All-Star Team
ARLINGTON, Texas - This year's MLB All-Star roster features a first-time Texas Ranger.
Jacob Latz named MLB All-Star
What we know:
Rangers reliever Jacob Latz was named to the American League's All-Star Team on Sunday night.
It's the first All-Star selection for Latz.
Rangers manager Skip Schumaker revealed the news to Latz after the team's July 4th game against the Detroit Tigers.
By the numbers:
Latz is in the midst of a breakout campaign.
He's recorded 18 saves out of the Rangers' bullpen after recording just one save in his previous three seasons.
Latz currently sports a 1.71 ERA in 33 appearances. He's pitched 42 innings and recorded 43 strikeouts to 9 walks.
What's next:
The 2026 MLB All-Star Game will be played at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, July 14, at 7 p.m. CT.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Texas Rangers and Major League Baseball.