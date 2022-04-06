Rangers host 2022 season kickoff event for fans in Dallas

article

The Texas Rangers gave fans a preview of the excitement they hope to bring to the field this year.

The team hosted fans at Klyde Warren Park in Downtown Dallas on Tuesday.

Fans got to taste baseball snacks and were given collectibles.

The Rangers hope to post a winning record this year for the first time since 2016.

Legendary stadium announcer Chuck Morgan said he’s ready to see Globe Life Field full of people again.

"Ya know, everybody's had a lot of problems over the last couple of years with COVID and everything. And now to have everyone come to the ballpark, it's gonna feel like normal again. And people cheering for the rangers, that's a good thing," he said.

The Rangers won their final spring training game, beating the Chicago Cubs in Arizona.

They start the regular season Friday in Toronto.

The home opener is Monday.

Advertisement

MORE: Texas Rangers on FOX 4