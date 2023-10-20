Rangers-Astros Game 5 Guide: What you need to know

The Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros take the field in Game 5 of the ALCS on Friday afternoon.

Whichever team wins two games first will advance to the World Series.

Tickets for Friday's game at Globe Life Field are already sold out.

First pitch will be at 4:07 p.m.

Rangers-Astros Game 5 Pitchers

Astros: Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA)

Rangers: Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA)

Game 5 will be a rematch of the Game 1 pitching matchup.

Jordan Montgomery pitched 6.1 scoreless innings in Game 1 to earn the win over the Astros.

The Rangers scored 2 runs on 6 hits against Verlander over 6.2 innings.

Texas Rangers Lineup

The Rangers lineup has not been released at this time. Check back for updates.

Houston Astros Lineup

The Astros lineup has not been released at this time. Check back for updates.

Who is throwing out the first pitch?

Rangers Hall of Famer Tom Grieve will throw the first pitch to former Rangers catcher Bengie Molina.

Parking at Globe Life Field

Parking lots will be open at 12:30 p.m.

See the parking lot map here.

When do the gates open at Globe Life Field?

The gates to Globe Life Field will open for Game 5 of the ALCS at 1:30 p.m.

Will the roof be open at Globe Life Field?

The MLB has not released if the roof will be open or closed on Friday.

The roof was closed in Game 3 and open in Game 4.

Who is doing the National Anthem for Game 5 of the ALCS?

Sabrina Patel, an 11-year-old violinist, will perform the National Anthem.

Globe Life Field Bag Policy

Bags equal to or smaller than 16"x 16" x 8" are allowed into Globe Life Field. No backpacks are permitted except for single compartment drawstring bags. Additionally, coolers of any kind are prohibited. Bags that meet the 16" x 16" x 8" size do not have to be clear.

Exceptions are for those bags carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants or young children. Working media may carry backpacks after the bags gone through the security screening at the media entrance.

Outside food is allowed inside of Globe Life Field as long as it is inside a sealed clear quart sized (or less) plastic bag. Guests may also bring in a sealed non-flavored water (plastic bottle and under 1 liter). One bag of food and one bottle of water per ticket will be permitted.

What channel is the Rangers game on tonight?

Games 5 of the ALCS will all air FS1.

You can also stream the games for free on the FOX Sports app.

A TV provider is required to watch the games.