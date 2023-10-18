Rangers-Astros Game 3: Roof will be closed at Globe Life Field

Despite a near perfect night for outdoor baseball, the roof will be closed at Globe Life Field in Arlington for Game 3 of the ALCS between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros.

The Rangers made the announcement on social media just before noon.

During the playoffs, the MLB makes the decision about the roof status, not the Rangers.

The temperature in Arlington for the first pitch at 7:30 p.m. is expected to be 75 degrees.

The roof for Globe Life Field has not been open for a game since May 21.

It was opened for practice on Tuesday.

The closed roof should help make it loud inside Globe Life Field on Wednesday night.

On Good Day Tuesday, Rangers legend Michael Young challenged fans to make some serious noise during the home games.

"Everyone is saying that the Philly home ballpark is the biggest home field advantage in baseball," he said. "I'm hoping that our fans here in the Metroplex take that as a bit of a personal challenge."

Philly crowds have been raucous as the Phillies jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS.

"The last thing I think that Dallas sports fans [want] is to have Philly sports fans one up them on anything," Young said. "I know our guys are going to want an absolutely crazy home crowd."

More than 40,000 people are expected to attend Wednesday night's game.