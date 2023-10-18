Rangers-Astros Game 3 Guide: What you need to know

The Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros take the field in Game 3 of the ALCS on Wednesday night. The Rangers have a 2-0 lead in the series.

The Rangers need to more wins to advance to the World Series.

Rangers ace Max Scherzer will take the mound for the first time since he injured his shoulder on Sept. 12.

The Astros will send Cristian Javier to the mound. Javier pitched on Oct. 10 in the Astros 9-1 win over the Minnesota Twins in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Javier gave up one hit in 5 innings against the Twins with 9 strikeouts.

The Rangers saw 40,861 fans at Globe Life Field for the Game 3 win over the Baltimore Orioles, their only home game of the playoffs so far.

It will be another sell-out crowd on Wednesday night.

Texas Rangers Lineup

The Rangers announced their lineup and there is one big change rookie LF Evan Carter is hitting third.

Carter started Game 2 on the bench with left-hander Framber Valdez on the mound.

Carter spent most of his time in the regular season hitting ninth.

Rangers-Astros Game 3 Pitchers

Astros: Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 159 strikeouts)

Rangers: Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 174 strikeouts)

Who is throwing out the first pitch?

Rangers Hall of Famer Ian Kinsler will throw the first pitch to former Rangers pitcher Derek Holland.

Parking at Globe Life Field

Parking lots will be open 3:30 p.m.

See the parking lot map here.

When do the gates open at Globe Life Field?

The gates to Globe Life Field will open for Game 3 of the ALCS at 4:30 p.m.

Will the roof be open at Globe Life Field?

The roof will be closed for Game 3 of the ALCS between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros.

Who is singing the National Anthem for Game 3 of the ALCS?

The Strikeout Kings, a DFW-based quartet

Globe Life Field Bag Policy

Bags equal to or smaller than 16"x 16" x 8" are allowed into Globe Life Field. No backpacks are permitted except for single compartment drawstring bags. Additionally, coolers of any kind are prohibited. Bags that meet the 16" x 16" x 8" size do not have to be clear.

Exceptions are for those bags carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants or young children. Working media may carry backpacks after the bags gone through the security screening at the media entrance.

Outside food is allowed inside of Globe Life Field as long as it is inside a sealed clear quart sized (or less) plastic bag. Guests may also bring in a sealed non-flavored water (plastic bottle and under 1 liter). One bag of food and one bottle of water per ticket will be permitted.

What channel is the Rangers game on tonight?

Games 3, 4 and 5 of the ALCS will all air FS1.

You can also stream the games for free on the FOX Sports app.

A TV provider is required to watch the games.