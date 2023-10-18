Expand / Collapse search

Rangers-Astros Game 3 Guide: What you need to know

By
Published 
Texas Rangers
FOX 4

Max Scherzer says he's ready to start Game 3 of ALCS

Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer will pitch for the first time in more than five weeks. He's been recovering from a major strain in this throwing shoulder. The team did not expect him to pitch again in 2023. But the fierce competitor says he's ready to start Game 3 of the ALCS.

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros take the field in Game 3 of the ALCS on Wednesday night. The Rangers have a 2-0 lead in the series.

The Rangers need to more wins to advance to the World Series.

Rangers ace Max Scherzer will take the mound for the first time since he injured his shoulder on Sept. 12.

The Astros will send Cristian Javier to the mound. Javier pitched on Oct. 10 in the Astros 9-1 win over the Minnesota Twins in Game 3 of the ALDS. 

Javier gave up one hit in 5 innings against the Twins with 9 strikeouts.

The Rangers saw 40,861 fans at Globe Life Field for the Game 3 win over the Baltimore Orioles, their only home game of the playoffs so far.

It will be another sell-out crowd on Wednesday night.

Texas Rangers Lineup

Rangers rookie Evan Carter is breakout star of playoffs

21-year-old Evan Carter has been in the big leagues 5 weeks, but the Texas Rangers outfielder has already earned the nickname "The Savior" from his teammates.

The Rangers announced their lineup and there is one big change rookie LF Evan Carter is hitting third.

Carter started Game 2 on the bench with left-hander Framber Valdez on the mound.

Carter spent most of his time in the regular season hitting ninth.

Rangers-Astros Game 3 Pitchers

Mad Max returns for Rangers after month away with chance to put them up 3-0 over Astros in ALCS
Mad Max returns for Rangers after month away with chance to put them up 3-0 over Astros in ALCS

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer returns to the mound Wednesday night.

  • Astros: Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 159 strikeouts)
  • Rangers: Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 174 strikeouts)

Who is throwing out the first pitch? 

Rangers Hall of Famer Ian Kinsler will throw the first pitch to former Rangers pitcher Derek Holland.

Parking at Globe Life Field

Parking lots will be open 3:30 p.m.

See the parking lot map here.

When do the gates open at Globe Life Field?

The gates to Globe Life Field will open for Game 3 of the ALCS at 4:30 p.m.

Will the roof be open at Globe Life Field?

Rangers-Astros Game 3: Roof will be closed at Globe Life Field
Rangers-Astros Game 3: Roof will be closed at Globe Life Field

The roof for Globe Life Field has not been open for a game since May 21.

The roof will be closed for Game 3 of the ALCS between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros.

Who is singing the National Anthem for Game 3 of the ALCS?

Texas Rangers announce performers, appearances by Rangers legends for ALCS home games
Texas Rangers announce performers, appearances by Rangers legends for ALCS home games

The Texas Rangers are heading back to Arlington with a 2-0 lead over the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series and Globe Life Field is preparing for sell-out crowds.

The Strikeout Kings, a DFW-based quartet

Globe Life Field Bag Policy

Bags equal to or smaller than 16"x 16" x 8" are allowed into Globe Life Field. No backpacks are permitted except for single compartment drawstring bags. Additionally, coolers of any kind are prohibited. Bags that meet the 16" x 16" x 8" size do not have to be clear.

Exceptions are for those bags carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants or young children. Working media may carry backpacks after the bags gone through the security screening at the media entrance.

Outside food is allowed inside of Globe Life Field as long as it is inside a sealed clear quart sized (or less) plastic bag. Guests may also bring in a sealed non-flavored water (plastic bottle and under 1 liter). One bag of food and one bottle of water per ticket will be permitted.

What channel is the Rangers game on tonight?

Games 3, 4 and 5 of the ALCS will all air FS1.

You can also stream the games for free on the FOX Sports app.

A TV provider is required to watch the games.