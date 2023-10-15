Roof at Minute Maid Park to be closed for Rangers vs. Astros ALCS Game 1

The roof at Minute Maid Park in Houston will be closed for Game 1 of the American League Champion Series between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros.

The Rangers are trying to continue their win streak against their in-state rival.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 14: General view prior to Game One of the Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park on October 14, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Astros have won the American League pennant for the past two years.

But Texas has momentum. The Rangers haven’t lost a game since Oct. 1 and their manager, Bruce Botchy, has his sight on a fifth World Series appearance.

Veteran Pitcher Max Scherzer is also back on the ALCS roster after battling a muscle strain in his shoulder.

The first pitch for Game 1 is at 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

The Rangers will host watch parties for the game in Houston at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Fans can get in for $10 with free parking.

FOX 4 will have a recap with highlights on the late newscast after the game.