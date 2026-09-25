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The Brief The Texas Rangers enter the final weekend of the 2026 MLB regular season tied with the Houston Astros for the AL West lead with three games remaining. Houston holds the tiebreaker over Texas after winning the regular series between the two teams. Both teams hold 79–80 records going into Friday's games. The Rangers will play three games against the Twins, while the Astros will play three games against the Athletics to determine who wins the AL West.



The winner of the AL West will come from the state of Texas, with the Rangers and Astros tied for first place with three games to go in what could produce one of the worst division winners of all time.

AL West battle

What we know:

The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros sport identical 79–80 records as they enter the final weekend of the 2026 MLB regular season.

That means right now, the Astros would win the division, with them having beaten the Rangers in the season series. If the teams end the season tied, Houston will be the AL West champs.

At best, the AL West winner will have 82 wins. That would tie the lowest amount of wins by a division winner in the modern era with the 2005 San Diego Padres and the 1973 New York Mets.

Rangers upcoming schedule

The Rangers will play their final three games of the 2026 regular season on the road against the Minnesota Twins.

Game 1: Friday, September 25 at 7:05 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, September 26 at 3:10 p.m.

Game 3: Sunday, September 27 at 2:10 p.m.

Jacob deGrom will start for the Rangers on Friday. Their starters on Saturday and Sunday have not been announced.

The Rangers last won the AL West in 2016.

ARLINGTON, TX - MAY 25: Zach Dezenzo #9 of the Houston Astros slides safely into home in the fifth inning during the game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Monday, May 25, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Expand

Astros upcoming schedule

The Astros are playing their final games of the season on the road in Sacramento as they take on the A's.

It's a four-game series, with the Astros winning 6-4 in the first game against the A's on Thursday night.

Game 2: Friday, September 25 at 8:40 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday, September 26 at 8:40 p.m.

Game 4: Sunday, September 27 at 2:05 p.m.

Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez is attempting to become the American League's first Triple Crown winner since 2012. Alvarez leads the AL in batting average and is tied for the lead in home runs, but is second in RBI.

The Astros last won the AL West in 2024.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 15: Braden Shewmake #28 of the Houston Astros tags out Joc Pederson #3 of the Texas Rangers at second base in the sixth inning at Daikin Park on May 15, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

What's next:

The winner of the American League West will host a Wild Card playoff series at their home ballpark.

The first game of that Wild Card Series would begin on Tuesday, September 29. A first pitch time has not been set.