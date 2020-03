It may be an emotional night in Nashville when the Dallas Stars face the Predators.

It’s the Predators’ first home game since a deadly tornadoes hit the city.

The team is selling Nashville Strong t-shirts at the game and online to benefit relief efforts.

Both Dallas and Nashville enter the game on three-game losing streaks. In their last meeting on Jan. 1, Dallas won 4-2.

Thursday night’s game begins at 7 p.m. on FOX Sports Southwest.