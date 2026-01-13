Plano native Amber Glenn named to U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Team

article

The Brief Plano native Amber Glenn will compete for the United States Figure Skating Team in Italy. The 26-year-old won her third U.S. title at the U.S. National Championships in St. Louis last year. She is ranked as the third best figure skater in the world according to the International Skating Union Rankings.



A Metroplex native will compete for Olympic gold in Cortina, Italy next month at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

What we know:

Amber Glenn has joined the U.S. Figure Skating Team ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Italy.

The 26-year-old Plano native is a multi-time U.S. figure skating champion, having won her most recent U.S. championship in 2025 at the national championships in St. Louis.

Glenn had a chance for a spot in the World Games in 2022, but couldn't compete after testing positive for COVID-19.

The International Skating Union Rankings has Glenn ranked as the third-best figure skater in the world.

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JANUARY 11: Amber Glenn performs during a Making the Team event of the 2026 United States Figure Skating Championships at Enterprise Center on January 11, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Expand

Local perspective:

In addition to her international recognition, the DFW native has received several local awards.

She is a two-time recipient of the Dallas Figure Skating Club's Skater of the Year Award.

The Dallas FSC has also awarded her their Good Sportsmanship Award.

She recently showed off her skills at the Galleria Mall's ice skating rink, which you can watch below.

What they're saying:

"I can't wait to get back home and train," Glenn said in a statement. "I'm so thrilled to be able to have the privilege of representing my country at the Olympics. I can't wait. I'm so excited. I hope I can make my country and myself proud."