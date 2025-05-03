Expand / Collapse search

Nine times Game 7: Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer is first in NHL playoffs with nine Game 7 wins

Published  May 3, 2025 10:52pm CDT
Dallas Stars
Associated Press
DALLAS, TX - MAY 3: Pete DeBoer watches the action from behind the bench against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period of Game Seven of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the American Airlines Center on may 3, 2025 in Dallas, T

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer is the first player or coach in NHL history to be part of nine Game 7 victories after they wrapped up their first-round series with a 4-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.

DeBoer is 9-0 in Game 7s, a record accumulated with four different teams since 2012. His first came with New Jersey, and he has since had three each with San Jose and Dallas and two with Vegas. The Stars have won a seven-game series in each of his first three seasons with them.

Two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach Darryl Sutter was 8-3 in Game 7s.

Seven players have also been part of eight wins in a Game 7. The only of those players still active is Tampa Bay defenseman Ryan McDonagh, who just completed his 15th NHL season.

