Pacers' center, DFW's Myles Turner talks hoops and life entering 8th NBA season

Former Euless Trinity star, UT Longhorn, and now Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner sat down with FOX4's Jeff Kolb to discuss a variety of storylines ahead of his eighth NBA season.

Turner, who spends much of his summers back in the Metroplex, is hosting youth basketball camps this weekend. He has not hid his love for connecting with kids. Back in 2020, Turner embraced a Plano ISD girl who was bullied while battling cancer. Myles invited the girl to meet him at the American Airlines Center when his Pacers visited Dallas to take on the Mavericks.

Myles also spoke with Jeff about overcoming a season-ending injury, playing for former Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle, and the possibility of one day playing for the Mavs.