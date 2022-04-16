Opal Lee threw out first pitch for Texas Rangers on Jackie Robinson Day

article

The Texas Rangers had a special guest on the mound before Friday night’s game.

The woman known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth" threw out the ceremonial first pitch, honoring baseball great Jackie Robinson.

Ms. Opal Lee walked for decades to bring awareness to Juneteenth.

Last year, she was at the White House when President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a national holiday.

The 95-year-old was escorted to the mound by Rangers alums Al Oliver and Fergie Jenkins.

The Rangers played the Angels as MLB celebrated Jackie Robinson Day, the day he broke baseball's color barrier to play for the Brooklyn Dodgers 75 years ago.

