North Texas teams headed to UIL boys' basketball state championships

Several North Texas high schools held sendoffs on Thursday for teams competing for basketball championships.

UIL Boys’ Basketball State Championships

North Texas will be well represented in San Antonio this weekend for the UIL boys’ basketball state championships.

Teams competing for state titles include:

Dallas Kimball High School – 4A Division I

Kennedale High School – 4A Division II

North Richland Hills Birdville High School – 5A Division I

Mansfield Summit High School – 5A Division II

Duncanville High School – 6A Division I

Denton Guyer High School – 6A Division II

Dallas Kimball vs. Houston Washington

What we know:

Dallas Kimball has a rich history of winning.

The 4A Division I Knights are looking to bring home the school’s eighth title.

They’re up against Houston’s Washington High School on Friday at 7 p.m.

What they're saying:

"We feel real good about it. Some of us have been here before. Right now, we just have to keep these guys focused and come back with a victory," said Kimball Coach Nicke Smith.

Kennedale vs. Houston Wheatley

What we know:

After a tooth-and-nail fight with Krum High School, the Kennedale Wildcats are one win away from a Class 4A Division II state title.

The school’s first and only state title win was in 2008.

This time, they’ll face Houston’s Wheatley High School on Friday at 5 p.m.

Kennedale canceled Friday classes so everyone could join in on the excitement.

What they're saying:

"Everybody’s gonna be at the game. I know it’s a little far but calling off school, it’s gonna be a lot of people there from Kennedale," said Jacoby Lovings, a point guard.

Coach Doug Groff, who has led the team now for 22 seasons, takes little credit for his role and points to how close his players are this year. Most of them have been Kennedale ISD classmates or teammates since elementary school.

"They’re great players. I’d like to say I did a good job. But they’ve had a lot of good coaches. Their fathers, their select coaches. I’m the last coach at this moment for them. They’re well prepared. At this point, it’s just staying sharp," he said.

North Richland Hills Birdville vs. Beaumont West Brooks

What we know:

The 5A Division I Birdville Hawks will vie for a state title in program and school district history for the first time.

The team takes on Beaumont West Brooks on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Mansfield Summit vs. Fort Bend Marshall

What we know:

In 5A Division II, Mansfield Summit’s Jaguars are looking for the school’s first state championship victory.

They’ll take on Fort Bend Marshall of Missouri City on Saturday at 11 a.m.

What they're saying:

"We’ve got exceptional talent. We’ve got exceptional kids with high character. But our hard work is definitely pushing us through," said Coach Emund Prichett.

Duncanville vs. Houston Bellaire

What we know:

Powerhouse 6A Division I Duncanville will take on Bellaire High School, looking to reclaim a sixth title after a disqualifying win in 2022.

The game is on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Denton Guyer vs. Katy Jordan

What we know:

6A Division II Denton Guyer is set to take on Katy Jordan High School in its first boys’ basketball state championship game.

The game happens on Saturday at 5 p.m.