North Texas pro golfer creates fund to help golf charities

A local pro golfer is raising money for charities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Colleyville’s Ryan Palmer started Pros for a Purpose. It will help charities that are losing revenue because of canceled golf tournaments.

That includes those that work with the Byron Nelson tournament in Dallas.

Palmer and his wife Jennifer started the fun with a $20 donation.

“We did it for everybody to get involved -- the PGA community, players, sponsors, volunteers, fans who come out to watch, fans who watch at home. It's a way to say thank you to these tournament directors, their staff behind where we register and in the locker room and even the cities that we go in to. Their restaurants and their hotels, you know, they're hurting today and these charities that we give money to each and every week, you know, they rely on us each week for the amount of money raised during that tournament week. So I just thought every little bit helps,” he said.

Palmer doesn’t think play will resume in May but is optimistic about early June.

Link: prosforapurpose.org