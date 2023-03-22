North Texas earns 65-59 overtime win over Oklahoma St in NIT

article

North Texas advanced to the final four of the National Invitational Tournament.

Tylor Perry scored 23 points to lead the Mean Green to a 65 to 59 win in overtime against Oklahoma State.

According to the Associated Press, Perry also contributed five rebounds for the Mean Green (28-7). Moulaye Sissoko had 12 points and 15 rebounds. Kai Huntsberry was 4 of 16 shooting (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Cowboys (20-15) were led by Caleb Asberry, who posted 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Oklahoma State also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Moussa Cisse. In addition, Woody Newton finished with seven points, AP reported.

UNT faces Wisconsin Tuesday night in Las Vegas for a spot in the NIT championship game.

