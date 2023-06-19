The Ticket's longtime sports radio host Norm Nitzges discusses retirement

The Ticket’s Norm Hitzges announced last week he will be retiring on Friday.

Hitzges has worked at The Ticket for more than 20 years and has been a pioneer in sports talk radio.

RELATED: Norm Hitzges, Dallas radio legend, announces his retirement

Norm Hitzges

He said it wasn’t about finding when to end but how to end.

"I wanted it to be a celebration at the stations. I love that place. The Ticket has made me a much better talk show host since I’ve been there," he said on Good Day. "You want the ending to be as good as it could possibly be."

WATCH: Norm Hitzges' emotional retirement announcement

Hitzges may be retiring, but he’s not planning to slow down much.

He hopes to start a podcast in September.