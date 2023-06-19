Expand / Collapse search

The Ticket's longtime sports radio host Norm Nitzges discusses retirement

By
Published 
Sports
FOX 4

Hitzges, a Dallas radio legend and Texas Radio Hall of Famer, announced he will be retiring on Friday, June 23. He talks to Mike and Sam about the start of his career, his time at KDFW and more.

DALLAS - The Ticket’s Norm Hitzges announced last week he will be retiring on Friday.

Hitzges has worked at The Ticket for more than 20 years and has been a pioneer in sports talk radio.

Norm Hitzges

He said it wasn’t about finding when to end but how to end.

"I wanted it to be a celebration at the stations. I love that place. The Ticket has made me a much better talk show host since I’ve been there," he said on Good Day. "You want the ending to be as good as it could possibly be."

Hitzges may be retiring, but he’s not planning to slow down much.

He hopes to start a podcast in September.