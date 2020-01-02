Expand / Collapse search

No new developments as Cowboys fans wait for updates on Jason Garrett's status

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys talks to head coach Jason Garrett before a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

FRISCO, Texas - Jason Garrett was supposed to have a third meeting about his future on Thursday with owner Jerry Jones, but as of Thursday evening there were no new developments.

The season ended on Sunday and the Cowboys have yet to announce what changes will take place after the team failed to make the playoffs. Garrett’s contract expires in less than two weeks.

It’s widely assumed that Garrett will not receive a new deal and his tenure as coach will end. But Jones has not given any public hint about his plans.

The waiting game continued on Thursday and some fans who spent time touring the team's headquarters in Frisco are wondering what the delay means.

“I want him out. Jerry Jones needs to find someone new. It’s time for an upgrade,” said fan Rosemary Guzman.

One young fan said he’s tired of being disappointed.

“The Cowboys, they’re not trying anymore and I want them to win the Super Bowl,” said Ben Ferguson.