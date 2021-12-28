No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati to square off at AT&T Stadium

One of the biggest college football games of the season will be played Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

No. 1 Alabama takes on No. 4 Cincinnati in the Good Year Cotton Bowl Classic.

Both teams practiced inside the stadium Monday. But two Alabama coaches could not make the trip after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

The chairman of the Cotton Bowl Athletic Association said both teams are doing their best to stay healthy.

"Regarding the safety and health of the teams, we are following all the guidelines. We are excited to have the game, but access to the teams will be very limited. Anyone who comes into contact with the teams has to be vaccinated," said Bry Patton.

The winner of Friday’s semifinal playoff will play in the national championship game.

