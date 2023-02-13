Frisco's Nick Bolton says he saw his Super Bowl touchdown in a dream

Frisco Lone Star graduate and Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton was all over the field during Sunday's Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bolton recorded 9 tackles and ran a Jalen Hurts fumble in for a touchdown.

GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 12: Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) scores a touchdown during Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 12th, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

"I actually had a dream about scooping and scoring and winning the Super Bowl, probably like 2 nights ago. So for it to happen, it's surreal man," Bolton said after the game.

Bolton is now a Super Bowl champion in just his second year in the league.

Bolton was seen after the game hugging his mother and crying.

Bolton's plan impressed Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons.

During the game Parsons tweeted, "Nick Bolton that's dude man!! He don't get enough attention."

In the 2021 NFL Draft Kansas City selected Nick out of the University of Missouri with a second-round pick.

He is the first Mizzou player to ever score a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

"Ther's been some greats to come through Mizzou and had an impact on this league and their respective franchises, so even being a part of that is special, man," Bolton said.

This year, Bolton broke the Chiefs single-season franchise record for tackles, racking up 180. The second-most in the NFL.

Bolton was a four-year varsity starter at Frisco Lone Star.