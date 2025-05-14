The Brief The NFL will release the Dallas Cowboys schedule at 7 p.m. central. Dallas has already announced it will play in the NFL Kickoff Game, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Watch our live reaction show at 7 p.m.



The Dallas Cowboys released their full schedule on Wednesday night.

After a disappointing 2023-2024 season, the Cowboys have retooled with new coach Brian Schottenheimer at the helm.

Dallas Cowboys 2025 Schedule

The Dallas Cowboys streamed throughout the day on its website and social media channels, leaving clues along the way to reveal their schedule.

Week 1: Thurs., Sept. 4 @ Philadelphia Eagles - 7:20 p.m.

Week 2: Sun., Sept. 14 vs. New York Giants - 12 p.m.

Week 3: Sun., Sept. 21 @ Chicago Bears - 3:25 p.m.

Week 4: Sun., Sept 28 vs. Green Bay Packers - 7:20 p.m.

Week 5: Sun., Oct. 5 @ New York Jets - 12 p.m.

Week 6: Sun., Oct. 12 @ Carolina Panthers - 12 p.m.

Week 7: Sun., Oct. 19 vs. Washington Commanders - 3:25 p.m.

Week 8: Sun., Oct. 26 @ Denver Broncos - 3:25 p.m.

Week 9: Mon., Nov. 3 vs. Arizona Cardinals - 7:15 p.m.

Week 10: Bye

Week 11: Mon., Nov. 17 at Las Vegas Raiders - 7:15 p.m.

Week 12: Sun., Nov. 23 vs. Philadelphia Eagles - 3:25 p.m.

Week 13: Thurs., Nov. 27 vs. Kansas City Chiefs - 3:30 p.m.

Week 14: Thurs., Dec. 4 at Detroit Lions - 7:15 p.m.

Week 15: Sun., Dec. 14 vs. Minnesota Vikings - 7:20 p.m.

Week 16: Sun., Dec. 21 vs. Los Angeles Chargers - 12 p.m.

Week 17: Thurs., Dec. 25 @ Washington Commanders - 12 p.m.

Week 18: TBD @ New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles in NFL Kickoff Game

The Cowboys will be tested right out of the gates with a game against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The primetime game at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, Sept. 4 will kick off the season.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys - Thanksgiving Game

The Dallas Cowboys will continue their Thanksgiving Day tradition with a game against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The game will be played at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 27, the team announced on the social media platform X.

Dallas Cowboys Christmas Game vs. Washington Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys will face off against the Washington Commanders for their first Christmas Day game in 15 years.