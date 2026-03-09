NFL Free Agency Live Tracker: Cowboys add multiple defensive players

article

The Brief The NFL's legal tampering period kicked off Monday morning, leading to a flurry of moves across the league. The Dallas Cowboys have been active, making multiple moves to add defensive players to a unit that was among the worst in the league in 2025. The team also restructured the contract of one of their starting offensive linemen, creating salary cap space that they can use to sign other players.



The NFL offseason began in earnest today, with the legal tampering period allowing players to choose new teams in free agency. The Dallas Cowboys have made several moves themselves; keep up with our live blog on all the signings and trades the team makes.

3:30 p.m.: Cowboys sign free agent safety

The Cowboys have signed free agency safety Jalen Thompson to a 3-year contract.

The deal is reportedly worth $33 million, with incentives potentially pushing the value to $36 million.

Thompson has nine career interceptions, with a career-high four in 2023. He previously played with the Arizona Cardinals, where he was coached by new Cowboys secondary coach Ryan Smith.

9 a.m.: Cowboys trade for pass rusher

The Cowboys have yet again traded a Day 3 NFL Draft selection for a player they hope can make an impact, this time on defense.

Early Monday morning, Dallas acquired former first-round pick Rashan Gary from the Green Bay Packers. The Cowboys sent a fourth-round pick to the Packers to complete the deal.

Gary posted 7.5 sacks last season, and has 46.5 in his career since Green Bay drafted him in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

He's the second defensive player the Packers have sent to Dallas in the last year. Defensive tackle Kenny Clark was acquired by the Cowboys from Green Bay in the blockbuster trade involving Micah Parsons last fall.

It's the third consecutive fourth-round pick the Cowboys have sent away for an established pro. In 2023, the Cowboys sent their 2024 fourth-round pick to San Francisco for Trey Lance. The next year, they sent their 2025 fourth-rounder to Carolina for wide receiver Jonathan Mingo.

7 a.m.: Terence Steele restructures contract

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 21: Terence Steele #78 of the Dallas Cowboys runs out of the tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium on December 21, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty

Rumored as a candidate for release, the Cowboys have instead restructured the contract of offensive tackle Terence Steele to keep him in Dallas.

The reworked deal has a base value of $33 million, with $22 million in guaranteed money. This move creates about $13 million in cap space the Cowboys can use to sign or extend other players.

Cowboys free agency preview

The Cowboys have over a dozen players who are eligible to sign with other teams, in addition to franchise tagging George Pickens. Today's moves are only the beginning of what's sure to be a busy summer for the Cowboys.