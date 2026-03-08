Fort Worth head-on crash leaves one dead

article

The Brief One person was pronounced dead at the scene following a major accident early Sunday morning in East Fort Worth. Authorities have not yet released the victim's name as they work to notify the next of kin. Police are working to determine if speed, weather, or impairment played a role; no details on other involved vehicles have been released.



Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash in East Fort Worth that left one person dead early Sunday morning.

Fatal Fort Worth crash

What we know:

Officers with the East Division were dispatched to the 5100 block of Miller Avenue at 12:27 a.m. following reports of a major accident. Upon arrival, emergency responders found the crash site and pronounced one person dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim, pending notification of next of kin.

The Fort Worth Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit was called to the scene to lead the inquiry. Investigators are currently working to determine the circumstances that led to the crash, including whether speed, weather, or impairment were factors.

Officer Buddy Calzada, a spokesperson for the Office of the Chief of Police, confirmed the ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

Officials did not release information about the other vehicle or its passengers.