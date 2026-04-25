NFL Draft Day 3: Dallas Cowboys stock up on offensive line

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The Brief Cowboys made multiple Day 3 picks to add depth in the 2026 NFL Draft. Dallas selected an OT, CB and edge rusher in the fourth round. The team still has one final pick remaining in round 7.



The Dallas Cowboys are back on the 2026 NFL Draft stage, making selections to strengthen their team on Saturday, the final day of picks.

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1:30 p.m.: Cowboys at 3 selections for Saturday

Saturday pick 1:

The Cowboys started their day 3 picks with Penn State OT Drew Shelton, a two-year starter at left tackle, as the 12th pick of round 4 and the 112th overall. Shelton is noted as a good pass protector, though his run game is inconsistent.

NFL.com describes Shelton as follows:

"Athletic left tackle prospect with two seasons as a full-time starter at Penn State. His basketball background shows up with natural fluidity as a move blocker and in meeting edge rushers with his pass slides. However, Shelton’s lack of play strength makes it tougher for him to sustain blocks at the point of attack and hold a firm anchor when taking on bully pass rushers. His athleticism and ability to get to any angle necessary in the run game makes him a fit for teams favoring outside zone. However, he’s likely to struggle with consistency unless he gets stronger and plays with better body control."

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 28: Penn State offensive lineman Drew Shelton answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on February 28, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportsw Expand

Saturday pick 2:

Soon after, with round 4's pick 14 and 114th overall, the Cowboys took Florida CB Devin Moore. Moore is described as a long cornerback who's effective against smaller wide receivers, though his coverage and speed were noted as areas of possible concern.

NFL.com describes Moore as follows:

"Moore is a long outside cornerback with good size but limited experience due to injuries. His size and length benefit him from press. He plays with adequate eye balance as a short-zone defender. Moore is a good deep-ball tracker who tilts jump balls in his favor, but he lacks make-up speed to run down coverage mistakes. He’s upright with sluggish hips in transitions and is missing the foot quickness/acceleration to stay connected with quicker route-runners. Improved anticipation and decisiveness should come with more snaps but durability concerns could hurt his draft stock."

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 27: Devin Moore #DB22 of Florida runs the 40-yard dash during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Expand

Saturday pick 3:

Near the end of the round, the Cowboys took Alabama edge LT Overton with the 37th pick of the round and 127th overall. A pass rusher described as "disruptive" despite his deceptive stats, Overton is noted as effective at overwhelming offensive tackles, and is known to be quick for his size.

NFL.dom describes Overton as follows:

"Overton is a slow-twitch end with impressive power and a consistently rugged demeanor. He has long arms and plays with the anchor/leverage that helps him secure his gap. However, he rarely gains early positional advantages and isn’t going to be a gap-shooter. He lacks range in pursuit and won’t threaten tackles to the corner with his get-off as an edge rusher. Overton’s play strength and leverage create power on the edge, but power won’t trump production. Adding mass and moving inside to 3-technique could be in his best interest."

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 26: L T Overton of the Alabama Crimson Tide participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 26, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

What's next:

The Cowboys still have one pick left in round 7 of the draft.

Recap: Days 1 and 2

The backstory:

On Thursday, the Cowboys added two players to their team with the intent of improving a dreadful defense.

With the No. 11 pick, the Cowboys took Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. The All-American player helped Ohio State win the national championship in 2024 and won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2025 as the best defensive back in the nation.

Dallas traded up with the Miami Dolphins to get Downs, sending the No. 12 pick and two fifth round picks to move up to No. 11.

The Cowboys made another trade later in the evening, moving back from the No. 20 pick to the No. 23 pick. The Philadelphia Eagles sent the Cowboys two fourth round picks as well.

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With the No. 23 pick, the Cowboys took UCF defensive end Malachi Lawrence. Lawrence was named to the All-Big 12 team in 2025 and should help the team's pass rushing unit immediately.

On Friday, the Cowboys made a trade for San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters. Dallas sent a fifth round pick (No. 152 overall) to complete the swap.

With the No. 92 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Cowboys drafted Jaishawn Barham, a defensive end from Michigan. He's the second defensive end taken by the team in this year's NFL Draft, with the Cowboys making UCF defensive end Malachi Nelson the No. 23 overall pick Thursday.