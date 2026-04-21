Dallas police to release body camera video of officer-involved shooting during violent traffic stop

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The Brief Dallas police will hold a 2:30 p.m. news conference today to release body camera footage and provide updates on a weekend officer-involved shooting. The incident began during a Sunday morning traffic stop near the Dallas Country Club, resulting in a physical struggle and an officer shooting a passenger. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, while the wounded passenger was hospitalized in serious condition.



Dallas police are expected to give an update on the search for a driver after an officer-involved shooting near the Dallas Country Club.

What's new:

A news conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

FOX 4 News will have live coverage of the event. You’ll be able to watch it in a video player on this page.

Police are expected to share body camera video of the incident and give an update on the suspects.

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The backstory:

Police said a traffic stop on Sunday morning on Mockingbird Lane near Preston Road led to a physical fight between an officer and a passenger of the car.

The officer shot the passenger twice, wounding him. At last check, he was in serious condition in the hospital.

The officer was also hospitalized for minor injuries.

The driver took off during the fight.