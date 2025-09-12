New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys: How to watch & things to look for in Week 2

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants for their first home game of the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. You can watch the kickoff at noon on FOX 4 or streaming on the new FOX One app. Quarterback Dak Prescott is looking to improve on his 13-2 winning streak against the Giants.



The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for their home opener against the New York Giants this weekend.

Cowboys vs Giants

What we know:

Quarterback Dak Prescott is looking to keep a winning streak against the Giants alive.

Since starting, Prescott has gone 13-2, only ever losing his first two starts against the New York team.

He’s coming off a hot performance against the reigning Super Bowl champs. But he’ll be relying on wide receiver Ceedee Lamb, who did not play well against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lamb had four crucial drops in Week 1.

What they're saying:

Despite last week’s challenges, Prescott remains optimistic about one of his best wide receivers.

"Ceedee’s a true pro. Started off right with him after that game taking accountability whether it was in the locker room with players or you guys in the media," he said. "That doesn't wipe that away but that allows you to feel better about the next opportunity that you get. And he's taken the right approaches to do that and look out for those guys on the back end that have to catch him and cover him. He's had a hell of a practice, hell of an approach. It's not like he's been any different in the past. You can just tell from his demeanor he wants to make up for that."

Where to watch the Cowboys vs Giants game

WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (0-1) vs New York Giants (0-0)

WHEN: Sunday, September 14 | 12 PM CST

WHERE: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

HOW TO WATCH: FOX 4 & FOX One

