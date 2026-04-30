New tire setup coming to Fort Worth NASCAR races this weekend

article

The Brief This weekend's NASCAR races at Texas Motor Speedway will feature a type of tire setup new to the racetrack. The intermediate-track tire setup has been used in NASCAR Cup Series races before, but will be used at Texas Motor Speedway for the first time. Three NASCAR races will use the new tire setup, with the Würth 400 capping off this weekend's festivities on Sunday.



This weekend's NASCAR races at Texas Motor Speedway will feature a type of tire setup new to the racetrack.

New tire setup at Texas Motor Speedway

What we know:

The 1.5 mile oval track at Texas Motor Speedway will see a new intermediate track-tire setup for all three races set to take place this weekend.

NASCAR.com notes the left-side tire has been in Goodyear’s rotation since last year’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where it debuted with an updated compound.

The right-side rubber made its first Cup appearance last September at Kansas.

Tire allotments for teams competing this weekdn are as follows:

Cup Series: 10 total sets — 8 new sets for the race, 1 for practice and 1 from qualifying that transfers to the race.

O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: 6 total sets — 4 new sets for the race, 1 for practice and 1 from qualifying that transfers to the race.

Craftsman Truck Series: 5 total sets — 3 new sets for the race, 1 for practice and 1 from qualifying that transfers to the race.

What they're saying:

"The Goodyear Racing Eagle tire setup we have selected for Texas Motor Speedway represents the next step in the consolidation of our intermediate track tire package," said Justin Fantozzi, Goodyear Director of Racing for the Americas. "Teams are already familiar with the combination, having run it three times this year, and we are happy with its performance at similar 1.5-mile tracks."

NASCAR races this weekend

What's next:

NASCAR fans have three opportunities to see races at Texas Motor Speedway this season.

The SpeedyCash.com 250 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race takes place on Friday at 7 p.m.

Next, the Andy's Frozen Custard 340 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Race takes place on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Finally, the Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY NASCAR Cup Series Race will end this weekend's NASCAR races on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.