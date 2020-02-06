New Rangers ballpark just weeks away from completion
article
ARLINGTON, Texas - Globe Life Field in Arlington should be ready to host its first event next month.
The Texas Rangers baseball team said construction on the new indoor ballpark is 93% complete.
The final 10,000 seats are being installed and workers plan to put the synthetic grass on the field next week.
The Rangers also announced the Big 12 Conference baseball tournament will be played at Globe Life Field in two years.
It is currently played in Oklahoma City.
