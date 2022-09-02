Netflix teases potential Johnny Manziel documentary

article

Former Texas A&M great Johnny Manziel could be the subject of a new Netflix documentary.

Netflix tweeted a 10-second clip of the Heisman winner sitting down for an interview.

The streaming service didn't provide any more information about the project, only captioning the video with an emoji.

Manziel played for the Aggies during the 2012 and 2013 seasons. He was the first freshman to ever win the Heisman.

Johnny Football went on to be drafted by the Cleveland Browns with the 22nd overall pick, but only played in the NFL for two seasons.

College football is hot right now on Netlflix. The recently released ‘Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist’ about former Notre Dame star Manti Te'o is one of the most-watched pieces of content on the streaming service.