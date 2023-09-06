National Cricket League to be headquartered in Dallas with a local team

article

The new National Cricket League is opening its headquarters in Dallas.

The league will start with six inaugural teams, including one in Dallas.

It will introduce the 60-strikes format of cricket to the United States with shorter, faster-paced games.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said not only do professional sports strengthen communities, but they also generate excitement, foster pride, and bring economic benefits.

"In 2022, sporting events in Dallas produced more than $647 million in economic impact for the city and supported more than 4,000 jobs and generated more than $16 million in local tax revenue," Mayor Johnson said.

The NCL is currently in talks about stadium locations in Dallas.

The local team will make its debut at a tournament in Florida in December.

Related article

This is the second pro cricket team in North Texas.

The Texas Super Kings of Major League Cricket play in Grand Prairie.