MLB hopes fans can attend NLCS, World Series games at Globe Life Field

Major League Baseball is asking the state of Texas to allow some fans at National League Championship Series and World Series games at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Commissioner Rob Manfred says the league has submitted a plan but it's not clear how many fans might be allowed in for the October games.

“We are pressing ahead to have fans in Texas,’’ Manfred told USA Today. “One of the most important things to our game is the presence of fans. Starting down the path of having fans in stadiums, and in a safe and risk-free environment, is very, very important to our game.’’

The new Globe Life Field seats just over 40,000. If 20 percent capacity is allowed, just under 10,000 seats could be filled using social distancing guidelines. The roof may need to be open to allow fans to attend.

Manfred told the paper he hopes a ticket sales announcement can be made sometime soon.

