MLB 2021 schedule: Opening Day set for April 1, Yankees-Mets to face off on 20th anniversary of 9/11

Major League Baseball unveiled its 2021 regular season schedule, announcing that all 30 teams would be playing on Opening Day, slated for April 1.

On top of that, MLB also announced a Yankees-Mets match-up on Sept. 11, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. The Mets will host the Yankees at Citi Field for a three-game series between Sept. 10 and 12, making it the first time the two teams play each other on Sept. 11.

While 2021 will mark the fourth consecutive season in which all 30 clubs play on the traditional opening day, it could be the first season since 1968 in which every team plays their first game of the season on the same day, according to a press release from the league.



“Opening Day will feature 10 divisional match-ups among the 15 games in addition to three Interleague contests, featuring the Tampa Bay Rays at the Miami Marlins, the Minnesota Twins visiting the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Francisco Giants at the Seattle Mariners,” according to the press release.

The 91st All-Star Game is slated for July 13 in Atlanta, and the final game of the 2021 regular season is scheduled for Oct. 3. The Los Angeles Dodgers are slated to host the 2022 All-Star Game, a decision made by the league after the coronavirus pandemic prompted the cancellation of the 2020 event, which was slated to be held in Los Angeles.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the suspension of the 2020 MLB season, now scheduled to begin on July 23.

