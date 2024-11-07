Micah Parsons preps for return as concern over Dak Prescott’s injury grows

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott may need surgery on his right leg.

According to a report in the Dallas Morning News, Prescott’s right hamstring is partially torn.

If team doctors determine the hamstring can heal on its own, Prescott will return this season. If he needs surgery, his season is over.

Right now, Prescott is on short-term injured reserve. That means he’ll miss at least four games.

While that isn’t good news, Cowboys fans do have something to smile about. Linebacker Micah Parsons may be back soon.

Parsons was on the practice field on Wednesday. It was the first time he’s worked out with teammates since injuring his ankle more than a month ago.

The team should announce on Thursday whether he will play in Sunday’s game against Philadelphia.

Parsons said he wants to play, but he knows he must make sure he’s ready.

"Yea, I just have to go full go. You know, I've got to be back in pads. I've got to make my game-like movements. You know, at the end of the day, you don't want to put bad film out there. Uhm, you don't want to go out there being limited. People might see that and attack that. They say he's trying to brace for his leg or he's limping. You know, you don't want to be the guy that's holding the team back," he said.

The Cowboys and the Eagles play Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Kickoff is just before 3:30 p.m.