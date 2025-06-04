Micah Parsons looking for new contract deal, skips voluntary workouts

The Brief Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons skipped this year's OTAs, or organized team activities. He's reportedly working on a new contract deal with the team. Coach Brian Schottenheimer doesn't seem worried. Parsons said he's still planning to attend mini camp even if the deal is not done.



The Dallas Cowboys finished out organized team activities without an appearance from a prominent player.

What we know:

Linebacker Micah Parsons has been noticeably absent from OTAs while waiting for a new contract.

The late spring and early summer workouts are voluntary, so Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer said he understands Parsons’ decision.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

What they're saying:

"He’s doing a little bit of traveling. But again, everything that he and I have talked about, I expect that he will be here," Schottenheimer said.

Parsons shared on social media that he plans to be on the field for the first week of mini camp next week even if the contract deal is not done.

"I have teammates and a playbook! I'm preparing as if I will be on the field the first week of camp,"

Parsons also said it’s in the owner’s hands, but that he’s ready to win a Super Bowl.

"This is a business and they’re working through the business part of this deal," said Dallas Cowboys Vice President Stephen Jones. "He’s staying connected. We’ve had great communication with Coach Schottenheimer and the staff. So, we fell really good about that."