Micah Parsons limited at practice, responds to Jerry Jones' comments

Dallas Cowboys practice got underway in Oxnard, California on Tuesday. And just like he promised, Micah Parsons was there, but in a limited capacity.

Micah Parsons at Training Camp

What's new:

Parsons was in uniform and on the practice field on Tuesday. But the team’s defensive star did not participate in drills because he said he’s dealing with some back stiffness.

It’s not clear whether that’s code for, "I’m not practicing until I have a contract extension."

But Parsons told reporters he feels it’s important for him to be with his teammates at camp.

The backstory:

Parsons wants a contract extension as he enters the last year of his rookie deal.

He and Cowboys General Manager Jerry Jones have been negotiating. And Jones made comments on Monday about those negotiations, calling Parsons one of the most business-savvy and knowledgeable players he’s ever worked with.

Jones also referenced Parsons’ injuries from last season, saying even if they sign him that doesn’t mean he’ll play.

What they're saying:

Parsons said he understands why his GM would say that.

"You don't take it personally. It's not like I'm getting treated differently than anyone else. So, uh, you know, I don't take it personally. I just don't understand. Life's so short. I don't want to give up this time, this place on account of someone else. God blessed me to be here. I love representing the star when nothing can hold me back from football. You know, this is genuinely what I love to do. And if anyone questions that, they've probably never been around me," he said.

Trevon Diggs Fined

Cornerback Trevon Diggs stood next to Parsons during the interview.

He was fined $500,000 for rehabbing his knee away from the team’s facility in Frisco. That’s in his contract.

As a result, Diggs will make $8.5 million this season.

He was bothered by the team’s decision.

"No, I didn't expect that. That kinda hurt my feelings. But that's okay. Hopefully, I'll make that up in incentives," Diggs said.

George Pickens on Making Plays

New Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens told reporters his job is to make plays, and that’s why the franchise brought him in.

Pickens got in plenty of work with quarterback Dak Prescott and Ceedee Lamb during the offseason. It appears to be paying off at camp.

Pickens was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to Dallas back in May. While there had been character concerns in terms of on-the-field antics, he said that’s in the past and in no way is that a representation of who he is as a person.

