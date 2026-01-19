No. 1 Indiana completes undefeated season beating No. 10 Miami 27-21 for the CFP National Championship.

article

The Brief No. 1 Indiana completed a perfect 16-0 season by defeating No. 10 Miami 27-21 to claim the program's first CFP National Championship. Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza and a late interception by Jamari Sharpe sealed the win after Miami rallied within three points in the fourth quarter. The victory cements a historic turnaround under coach Curt Cignetti, marking the first time in modern history a team has finished 16-0.



A historic night in Miami

No. 1 Indiana defeated No. 10 Miami in the College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship in Miami on Monday.

It was the second year of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoffs.

No. 10 Miami seemed to fall out of championship contention after losing two of their three games in October. While No. 1 Indiana looked to finish the touches on their undefeated season.

Indiana had only two AP Top 10 finishes in program history before head coach Curt Cignetti arrived in 2024. They will now finish in the AP Top 10 for the second consecutive season.

Defensive standoff and Hoosier efficiency

What we know:

Defense seemed to set the tone early as both teams were only able to cross midfield a total of three in the first half.

Indiana’s offense, led by Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza, seemed to have more success as they entered Miami territory twice in the first half. Capitalizing on a 12-play, 55-yard drive, it nearly closed out the first quarter with a field goal by kicker Nico Radicic.

Early in the second quarter, the Hoosiers once against ripped off a long drive that covered 85-yards, ending in a touchdown run by tight end Riley Nowakowski. Extending Indiana’s lead to 10-0 with six minutes remaining in the half.

Hurricanes’ first-half frustrations

The Miami Hurricane offense responded with their best drive of the half, the most explosive play being a 25-yard pass from quarterback Carson Beck to wide receiver CJ Daniels to put them into Indiana territory for the first time on the night. Looking to end the half with some points on the board, Miami’s kicker Carter Davis attempted a 50-yard field goal that bounced off the upright for a miss.

The missed field goal kept the score at 10-0 entering halftime. Miami entered the second half 0-6 on third down conversions and only 69 total yards, 20 of those coming on the ground.

Indiana managed to accumulate 100 more total yards than the Hurricane offense.

Miami creates momentum

Dig deeper:

Entering the second half, the Hurricane’s pass rush came out with a vengeance, getting to Mendoza two times in the opening drive, including a crucial sack on 3rd down by star defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr.

Capitalizing off the momentum generated by their defense, Miami’s running back, Mark Fletcher Jr broke free for a 57-yard touchdown run and the team’s first score of the game.

It’s the longest rushing touchdown against Indiana’s defense since allowing two 70+ yard touchdowns against Old Dominion in Week 1. Fletcher’s 57-yard score accounted for more rushing yards than Miami’s first-half total.

Following the big play, both teams’ exchanged punts after failing to get anything going offensively.

Special teams disaster

As Miami was backed up on their own 16-yard line on 4th and 1, their special teams made their first mistake of the night when punter Dylan Joyce had his punt blocked by senior defensive lineman Mikail Kamara and recovered for a touchdown by Hoosier’s linebacker Isaiah Jones.

The special teams blunder extended Indiana’s lead to 17-7 with five minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter.

Fletcher Jr. caps an 81-yard drive

Miami’s offense responded quickly as Beck scrambled and connected with CJ Daniels for 24 yards on a crucial third-and-6 to keep the drive alive. Miami was 0 for 8 on third-down conversions up to that point.

While driving downfield in Indiana territory, Mark Fletcher Jr. finished the drive for his second rushing touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter. The run completed a 10-play, 81-yard drive early in the fourth quarter, which pulled Miami to within three points of Indiana.

A Heisman moment

The Indiana offense didn't waver, answering back with a long drive that ate up nearly six minutes of the clock in the fourth quarter. When faced with a 4th and 5 on Miami's 37-yard line, Mendoza connected with Charlie Becker on a 19-yard pass and putting the offense in scoring position.

Just four plays later, Heisman trophy winner Fernando Mendoza rushed for a 12-yard touchdown, extending the Indiana lead to 24-14.

Toney ignites late Hurricanes' rally

With around nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Miami's offense began to march downfield, leaning heavily on their big freshman playmaker, wide receiver Malachi Toney. Quarterback, Carson Beck, connected with Toney three times on this drive, totaling 71 of the 91 yards on the Miami eight-play drive. The 22-yard touchdown pass to Toney capped off the drive and brought the Hurricanes within 3 with around six minutes left in the game,

One last chance…

As Indiana continued the trend of eating up the clock on long, sustainable drives, Hoosiers kicker Nico Radicic’s 35-yard field goal with 1:42 left put Indiana ahead 27-21. Leaving just 1:42 on the clock for Miami to answer back and potentially win the game.

As the Hurricane offense drove down the field and crossed into Indiana territory with just under a minute left. Carson Beck took a shot downfield before being intercepted by defensive back Jamari Sharpe. Giving Indiana the ball back with just seconds left on the clock.

The Hoosiers took a knee with the ball to complete the first 16-0 undefeated season in recent history.

History made

What's next:

Indiana joined Yale in 1894 as the only team in major college football history to finish 16-0. Indiana's win was also a victory for the Big Ten conference, as it was the first time since 1940-42 that the Big Ten won three straight national titles.