Mavericks lose Willie Cauley-Stein, sign Trey Burke

One Dallas Mavericks player will not join the team when the NBA season restarts next month in Orlando.

Center Willie Cauley-Stein will opt out because he is going to be a new dad next month and wants to be with his family.

The Mavs reportedly plan to sign guard Trey Burke who played with the team last year.

Guard Courtney Lee is also out with a calf injury and will not join the Mavs in Orlando.

Lee became a part-time starter after Jalen Brunson was injured at the beginning of the season.

NBA teams are expected to begin training in about two weeks with a season restart date at the end of July.