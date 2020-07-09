Mavericks arrive in Orlando to get ready for NBA restart

The Dallas Mavericks are in Orlando preparing to restart the NBA season.

Players, coaches and staff arrived at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World Wednesday.

The team is now quarantined until Friday morning. If no one tests positive for COVID-19, the Mavs can begin team workouts.

Guard Tim Hardaway Jr. said everybody’s doing the best they can to deal with the pandemic.

“I think the NBA, the NBAPA and everybody that’s involved with the season restarting in Orlando, I think they’ve done an amazing job of making sure that our lives are safe and that everybody’s safe when they all get into the bubble. So just hearing them out and hearing what they have to say, I’m really, really confident. That just goes to show that the guys in our franchise, they’re just following the rules and staying safe,” he said.

The Maverick’s first game is scheduled for July 31 against Houston.