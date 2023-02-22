Dallas Stars grant young hockey fan's wish to be on the team

The Dallas Stars made a young fan’s wish come true.

Max Hinojosa is a 9-year-old hockey fan who is battling a form of leukemia that keeps him from playing the sport.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Stars made his dream of becoming a member of his favorite team a reality.

On Tuesday, he signed a two-day contract. He got his own jersey and a spot in the locker room.

He even got a chance to go before the media after practice.

"Who was your favorite player out there to practice with?" reporters asked.

"Robertson and Ottinger," Max said.

"Who was your least favorite player out there to practice with?" reporters joked.

"Uh… no comment," Max laughed.

He will participate in the Stars’ morning skate and will be in the stands for Wednesday night’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks.