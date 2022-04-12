Expand / Collapse search

Luka Doncic’s playoff status unclear after injury

Dallas Mavericks
DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks are not saying when star player Luka Doncic will return to the lineup after injuring his calf muscle.

Doncic strained his calf muscle during Sunday’s 130-120 win against the San Antonio Spurs. It was the final game of the regular season.

An MRI on Monday reportedly confirmed the diagnosis. Doncic was seen wearing a protective book on his left foot.

The Mavs said Doncic has begun treatment.

There’s no word on if he will be cleared to play in the team’s first playoff game on Saturday.

