Luka Doncic's new signature shoes go on sale Friday

Image 1 of 8 ▼ (Courtesy: Nike)

Luka Doncic has won Rookie of the Year, made All-Star teams and lead the Dallas Mavericks on a deep playoff run. Now, the Slovenian point guard is going through another right of passage for basketball superstars, selling his own shoes.

On Thursday, Jordan Brand posted a video promoting the Dallas Mavericks star's first signature shoe.

Luka first wore the Luka 1s during the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors, but they have not been available to the public.

The shoes feature Doncic's logo on the insole and the Latin phrase "Non Desistas Non Exieris", meaning "never give up, never surrender" near the laces.

Nike says the shoes come with new "Iso Plate" technology and "Formula 23" foam.

The Jordan Luka 1s go on sale Friday morning at 9 a.m. central on the Nike app.

A pair of the shoes will cost $110.