Luka Doncic has Suns fan ejected after 'get on a treadmill' taunt

By
Published 
Dallas Mavericks
FOX 4
article

DALLAS, TEXAS - JANUARY 24: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks drives to the basket as Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns defends during the second half at American Airlines Center on January 24, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty

DALLAS - Things got tense during Wednesday night’s Dallas Mavericks game against the Phoenix Suns.

Luka Doncic reportedly asked security at the American Airlines Center to eject a fan who was wearing a Suns jersey.

ESPN’s Tim McMahon posted on social media that Doncic asked for the ejection after the fan told him to "get your a** on a treadmill."

But Doncic was angry about that report after the game, saying the comment was not what sent him over the edge.

"Because he was cursing me the whole first half too," he said.

"Why didn’t you ask for him to be ejected in the first half, then," a reporter asked Doncic.

"Because I never would eject a fan. They pay for tickets. But I had enough, you know. It’s a little bit of frustration," he replied.

"You turned your head and looked over at him after he said that. I mean, that’s what we saw," the reporter said.

"Yeah, that’s fine. I’ll be the bad guy in the media, right?" Doncic said.

The Mavs have now lost three straight games and five of their last seven games.

They’ll try to turn that around Friday when they play the Atlanta Hawks on the road.