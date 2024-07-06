Expand / Collapse search

Luka Doncic, Slovenia to miss Olympic Games

By
Published  July 6, 2024 12:13pm CDT
Dallas Mavericks
FOX 4

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Slovenian prime minister in Dallas for NBA Finals

Slovenian prime minister Robert Golob made the trek across the Atlantic to watch Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić will not play in this summer's Olympics.

Dončić's Slovenian squad lost to Greece and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo 96-68 in their Olympic qualifying game in Greece on Saturday morning.

Luka scored 21 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, had 5 assists and 10 turnovers in the game for the overmatched Slovenian team.

Dončić was looking to lead Slovenia to its second straight Olympics. The team finished fourth in the Tokyo Olympics.

During the qualifying process, Dončić was visibly slowed by knee and ankle issues that hampered him in the NBA Playoffs.

Now, the 25-year-old superstar's summer break will begin after a long season.

The NBA preseason will begin in October.