Luka Doncic out of COVID-19 protocols, along with Hardaway Jr., Kleber

The Dallas Mavericks are hopeful they will get some key players back on the court after they sat out due to COVID-19 protocols.

Luka Doncic is expected to be back Sunday in Oklahoma City for the Mavs' first game of 2022.

Dallas' superstar has been in COVID-19 protocol, but was not listed by the Mavs on their injury list on Saturday.

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber are also no longer listed on the team’s COVID list, meaning they may be able to return against the Thunder as well.

Dallas still has five players in protocol.

Doncic has missed 10 games in a row. The first five were because of an ankle injury and the last five were because he's been out in COVID-19 protocol.

