Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving suffer minor injuries before Dallas Mavericks season opener

article

The Dallas Mavericks could wrap up the preseason Friday without its two biggest stars on the court.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are both dealing with injuries right now.

MORE: Dallas Mavericks News

Doncic reportedly has a strained calf. His return date will be decided after a re-evaluation.

But he could end up missing the season opener against the Spurs next Wednesday.

Irving is suffering from a groin injury.

The Mavs said his participation in Friday’s game against Pistons is up in the air.