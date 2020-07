article

Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie is set to resume live racing Sunday.

Gates will open at 1 p.m., and the first race is set to start at 3:05 p.m.

Face coverings are required for all visitors over the age of 2.

It closed on July 5 when an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee works in racing operations.

Lone Star Park used contact tracing to identify anyone else who may have been exposed.