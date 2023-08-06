Lionel Messi, Inter Miami take on FC Dallas in Frisco: How to stream

There is plenty of excitement surrounding Inter Miami star Lionel Messi playing in Frisco on Sunday night.

While thousands will be able to watch the game in person, several others interested in the Leagues Cup match will have to stream it.

Related article

How to stream

Apple TV is streaming the game on its MLS Season Pass. Be aware, MLS Season Pass costs $14.99 a month or $99 for a year on top of your subscription to Apple TV.

How to listen to the game

If you would just like to listen to the game you can do so on the FC Dallas app, or on the radio on Talk Radio 1190AM or Zona MX 99.1 if you'd like to listen in Spanish.

When does the match start?

The game starts at 8:30 p.m. at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

What happens next for the winner?

The winner moves on to the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup.

The winner of FC Dallas and Inter Miami will play the winner of Houston Dynamo FC vs. Charlotte FC.

That game will be held on Monday night.

The quarterfinal match will be held on Friday August, 11 or Saturday, August 12.