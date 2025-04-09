Expand / Collapse search

Lakers vs. Mavs: How to watch, stream Luka Dončić's return to Dallas

By
Published  April 9, 2025 4:09pm CDT
Dallas Mavericks
FOX 4

Luka Doncic arrives at American Airlines Center

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic arrives at the American Airlines Center ahead of his game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Brief

    • The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.
    • It is Luka Dončić''s first game back in Dallas since being traded.
    • The game will begin at 6:30 p.m.

DALLAS - Luka Dončić's is returning to Dallas for the first time as a Los Angeles Laker.

Emotions will be running high, with many fans still furious at the team for trading away the 26-year-old superstar after six and a half stellar years.

Lakers vs. Mavs: How to watch, stream

Anticipation builds for Luka's return to Dallas

Luka Doncic will face his former team in Dallas for the first time on Wednesday. Dallas Mavericks radio announcer Chuck Cooperstein talked with FOX 4's Mike Doocy about what to expect.

  • Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks
  • Date: April 9, 2025
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stream: ESPN+

What they're saying:

Tonight's game will be the first showdown since the swap between Luka and the player he was traded for, Anthony Davis.

Dončić said on Tuesday that the return to the AAC will be "very emotional for me."

Dallas Mavericks radio announcer Chuck Cooperstein said he expects Wednesday night's game to be different from any he has ever broadcast.

"We've never seen anything like this, certainly in Dallas," Cooperstein said.

Related

Mavericks pay tribute to Luka Dončić ahead of first game in Dallas since trade
article

Mavericks pay tribute to Luka Dončić ahead of first game in Dallas since trade

The Dallas Mavericks are paying tribute to former star Luka Dončić as he returns to AAC for the first time since being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Many are comparing the game to LeBron James' return to Cleveland after leaving the Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat.

"That was pretty ugly. I don't think this will be ugly because Luka never asked out. Luka was traded," Cooperstein said. "Fans are going to be cheering for Luka, they're going to be cheering for the Mavericks, and it's going to be just a very, very strange sound in the building."

Lakers-Mavs since the Luka trade

Mavs fans protest Luka Doncic trade outside of AAC

Hundreds of Dallas Mavericks fans showed up outside the American Airlines Center to protest the team's first home game since trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Fans expressed their displeasure with GM Nico Harrison and Mavs ownership near the Dirk Nowitzki statue.

Since the Luka trade happened just over two months ago, the teams have gone in different directions.

By the numbers:

Since the trade, the Lakers are 20-12 and currently sit as the 3-seed in the West.

The Mavericks have gone 12-18 since the trade and are the 10-seed.

Luka Dončić, Anthony Davis stats since trade

By the numbers:

Dončić has played 26 games for the Lakers. He has averaged 27.1 points per game, 8.1 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.5 steals in those games.

The Mavs are 5-2 in games with Anthony Davis. He is averaging 20.6 points per game, 9.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.7 blocks in those games.

Lakers-Mavs last game

Mavericks vs. Lakers: Luka on playing against Dallas

FOX 4's Jeff Kolb was in Crypto.com Arena for the Dallas Mavericks loss to Luka Doncic and the Lakers.

Dončić played against the Mavericks for the first time in Los Angeles this February.

The Lakers won that game 107-99, pulling away in the fourth quarter.

Dončić scored 19 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and dished out 12 assists in the game.

Related

Luka returns to Dallas: Ticket prices soar for Mavs-Lakers game at AAC
article

Luka returns to Dallas: Ticket prices soar for Mavs-Lakers game at AAC

Here's how much you will have to pay if you want to see Luka Dončić's return to Dallas at the AAC.

Guard Kyrie Irving led the way for the Mavericks with 35 points.

Anthony Davis missed the game with an adductor injury.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the NBA, Basketball Reference and past FOX 4 reporting.

Dallas MavericksSports