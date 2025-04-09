Lakers vs. Mavs: How to watch, stream Luka Dončić's return to Dallas

The Brief The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. It is Luka Dončić''s first game back in Dallas since being traded. The game will begin at 6:30 p.m.



Luka Dončić's is returning to Dallas for the first time as a Los Angeles Laker.

Emotions will be running high, with many fans still furious at the team for trading away the 26-year-old superstar after six and a half stellar years.

Lakers vs. Mavs: How to watch, stream

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Date: April 9, 2025

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

What they're saying:

Tonight's game will be the first showdown since the swap between Luka and the player he was traded for, Anthony Davis.

Dončić said on Tuesday that the return to the AAC will be "very emotional for me."

Dallas Mavericks radio announcer Chuck Cooperstein said he expects Wednesday night's game to be different from any he has ever broadcast.

"We've never seen anything like this, certainly in Dallas," Cooperstein said.

Many are comparing the game to LeBron James' return to Cleveland after leaving the Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat.

"That was pretty ugly. I don't think this will be ugly because Luka never asked out. Luka was traded," Cooperstein said. "Fans are going to be cheering for Luka, they're going to be cheering for the Mavericks, and it's going to be just a very, very strange sound in the building."

Lakers-Mavs since the Luka trade

Since the Luka trade happened just over two months ago, the teams have gone in different directions.

By the numbers:

Since the trade, the Lakers are 20-12 and currently sit as the 3-seed in the West.

The Mavericks have gone 12-18 since the trade and are the 10-seed.

Luka Dončić, Anthony Davis stats since trade

By the numbers:

Dončić has played 26 games for the Lakers. He has averaged 27.1 points per game, 8.1 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.5 steals in those games.

The Mavs are 5-2 in games with Anthony Davis. He is averaging 20.6 points per game, 9.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.7 blocks in those games.

Lakers-Mavs last game

Dončić played against the Mavericks for the first time in Los Angeles this February.

The Lakers won that game 107-99, pulling away in the fourth quarter.

Dončić scored 19 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and dished out 12 assists in the game.

Guard Kyrie Irving led the way for the Mavericks with 35 points.

Anthony Davis missed the game with an adductor injury.