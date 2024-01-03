Kyrie Irving rep denies Mavericks star complained about 'I’m a Jew and I’m proud' signs

Kyrie Irving’s representative denied allegations Wednesday that the Dallas Mavericks star told security at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City to tell four rabbis sitting courtside to put down their "I’m a Jew and I’m proud" signs.

Rabbi Avremi Zippel, a huge Utah Jazz fan, suggested he and the other rabbis wanted to show their pride with Irving in town for the game because of issues between Irving and the Jewish community in the past and that.

However, Zippel accused Irving of making a remark about the sign during the game and claimed that he went over to Mavericks security to complain. Zippel said at that moment, Jazz security came over to check their tickets and told them to put the signs away.

Irving’s rep said the allegations were not true.

The Jazz put out a statement on Tuesday about the incident.

"The Utah Jazz Code of Conduct is in place so that games can be played without distraction and disruption. No matter where someone is in the arena, if a sign becomes distracting or sparks and interaction with a player, we will ask them to remove it," the team said.

"During an out-of-bounds player in the first quarter of yesterday’s Jazz game against the Dallas Mavericks, there was a group sitting courtside whose signs sparked an interaction with a player that created a distraction and interfered with a play of game. As the next step in standard security protocol, the fans were asked to take down their signs. The part-time employee who told the fans it was the content of the sign that was the problem was incorrect.

"The issue was the disruptive interaction caused by usage of the signs, not the content of the signs."

The Mavericks did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Zippel wondered on X whether any other sign would have been considered a "distraction."

"Bottom line: there was one person, in a building of 18,000+, that was triggered by sign that says ‘I’m a Jew and I’m proud’," he wrote. "Why that bothers him so, to the point that it sparks an interaction, should be the real question anyone is asking.

"Sadly, instead of just quietly chalking this up to a misunderstanding and letting this remain a small blip, the Jazz took the side of said triggered player and doubled down.

"That’s just disappointing to me."

