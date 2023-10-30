Kyrie Irving to miss Monday night's game at Memphis with injured foot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving will miss Monday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Irving is nursing a left foot sprain, according to the team.
The Mavs star has gotten off to a slow start to the season, averaging 19.5 points, 6 assists and 4.5 rebounds a game, but has played well late in the first two games of the season.
Irving signed a 3-year, $126 million deal with the Mavs during the offseason.
Josh Green will start in his place.
The Mavericks are 2-0 so far this year.
They will look to stay undefeated in Memphis on Monday night.
The game starts at 7 p.m.