Kyrie Irving to miss Monday night's game at Memphis with injured foot

Dallas Mavericks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving will miss Monday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Irving is nursing a left foot sprain, according to the team.

The Mavs star has gotten off to a slow start to the season, averaging 19.5 points, 6 assists and 4.5 rebounds a game, but has played well late in the first two games of the season.

Irving signed a 3-year, $126 million deal with the Mavs during the offseason.

Josh Green will start in his place.

The Mavericks are 2-0 so far this year.

They will look to stay undefeated in Memphis on Monday night.

The game starts at 7 p.m.